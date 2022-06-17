The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Russian warship violated Danish territorial waters in Baltic Sea - Denmark

Denmark's foreign minister called the incident a "deeply irresponsible, gross and completely unacceptable Russian provocation."

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 17, 2022 15:30

Updated: JUNE 17, 2022 16:23
Russian warships leave a port during naval drills, which are staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy, part of the military exercises Zapad-2021 opened by Russia and Belarus, in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia September 9, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/VITALY NEVAR)
Russian warships leave a port during naval drills, which are staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy, part of the military exercises Zapad-2021 opened by Russia and Belarus, in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia September 9, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/VITALY NEVAR)

A Russian warship early on Friday twice violated Danish territorial waters north of the Baltic Sea island of Bornholm where a democracy festival attended by senior lawmakers and business people was taking place, the Danish Armed Forces said.

Denmark called the action an unacceptable provocation.

The Russian warship entered Danish waters without authorization at 00:30 GMT on Friday and again a few hours later, the armed forces said in a statement. The warship left after the Danish navy established radio contact, it said.

"A deeply irresponsible, gross and completely unacceptable Russian provocation in the middle of #fmdk," Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said on Twitter, referring to the Democracy Festival of Denmark.

The annual festival is attended by senior government officials, including Kofod and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. "Bullying methods do not work against Denmark," Kofod said. The Russian ambassador had been summoned, he added.

"Bullying methods do not work against Denmark"

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomes Denmark's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeppe Kofod before a meeting, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 2, 2022 (credit: VIA REUTERS) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomes Denmark's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeppe Kofod before a meeting, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 2, 2022 (credit: VIA REUTERS)

Danish military aid to Ukraine

Ukraine's defense minister said last month that Ukraine had started receiving Harpoon missiles from Denmark, deliveries that he said were the result of cooperation between several countries.

On Friday, Ukraine said its forces hit a Russian naval tugboat with two Harpoon missiles in the Black Sea, the first time it has claimed to have struck a Russian vessel with Western-supplied anti-ship weapons.

The Russian embassy in Copenhagen did not immediately respond to requests for comment by email and phone.



