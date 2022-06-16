The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russian occupied Kherson to build warships for Russia - report

Russia's Black Sea Fleet has taken notable losses during the war in Ukraine and reportedly some of its shipyards have been unable to properly construct warships or conduct maintenance.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JUNE 16, 2022 09:54
THE RUSSIAN Navy’s landing ship ‘Caesar Kunikov’ sails in the Bosphorus near Istanbul earlier this month on its way to the Mediterranean Sea. (photo credit: REUTERS)
THE RUSSIAN Navy’s landing ship ‘Caesar Kunikov’ sails in the Bosphorus near Istanbul earlier this month on its way to the Mediterranean Sea.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson's shipyards are prepared to in the future build ships for the Russian Black Sea Fleet, deputy head of the military-civilian administration in the Kherson region Kirill Stremousov told Russian state media outlet RIA on Thursday.

"We have three shipbuilding plants and all the opportunities for us to revive the historical industry — Shipbuilding — In Kherson," Stremousov told RIA.

Russia shipbuilding troubles

Russia's Black Sea Fleet has taken notable losses during the war in Ukraine, and according to the Ukrainian Intelligence Directorate (GUR), some of its shipyards have been unable to properly construct warships or conduct maintenance on vessels due to financial hardships and lack of foreign components.

A Vladivostok shipyard was allegedly unable to meet 25 billion rubles worth of government orders to build two tankers, two missile boasts, and to maintain and repair other vessels, GUR claimed in early April.

A supposed internal Russian Defense Ministry report obtained by GUR said that a lack of foreign components was preventing the construction of warships parts and naval warfare systems, such as steering columns, navigations systems, radio stations, and charges for naval artillery shells.

Russian missile cruiser Moskva is moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, May 10, 2013. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER/FILE PHOTO)Russian missile cruiser Moskva is moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, May 10, 2013. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER/FILE PHOTO)

Black Sea Fleet losses

According to the Ukrainian military, as of Wednesday, Russia has lost 13 warships since the invasion began on February 24. The two most significant naval losses were the Moskva and the Saratov

The Saratov was a Tapir-class landing vessel resupplying Russian forces fighting in the Mariupol region through the occupied Ukrainian port of Berdyansk in late March but was sunk as it was unloading munitions when it was hit by a Ukrainian ballistic missile strike. Two other vessels, Tsezar Kunikov and Novocherkassk were reportedly damaged.

The Moskva was the Black Sea Fleet flagship. The Atlant-class guided-missile cruiser had been hit by two Ukrainian-made Neptune anti-ship cruise missiles on April 13, according to the Ukrainian military. Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that the explosion was caused by a fire that had detonated the cruiser's ammunition stores. 

Russian naval forces attempted to tow the ship to the harbor, but it sank in stormy weather. 

Since the sinking of the Moskva, Russian vessels have kept their distance from the coast to avoid anti-ship missile strikes. 

Anti-ship missiles

"I think we've seen the negative impacts that the Russian blockade of the Black Sea has had, and continued Ukrainian fears about Russia targeting Odesa and other critical ports around the Black Sea. So this is a capability that provides them significantly stronger deterrence."

US senior defense official

As Russia seeks the possibility of constructing warships in Kherson, the US has committed to enhancing the anti-ship arsenal of the Ukrainian military. A senior US defense official said in a Wednesday Pentagon briefing that the US would be supplying Ukraine with vehicle-mounted Harpoon launchers, "which will bolster Ukraine's coastal defense systems." Other allied nations will provide the missiles. Denmark has already begun to provide Ukraine with Harpoons.

"A Harpoon is intended for coastal defense," said the senior official. "I think we've seen the negative impacts that the Russian blockade of the Black Sea has had, and continued Ukrainian fears about Russia targeting Odesa and other critical ports around the Black Sea. So this is a capability that provides them significantly stronger deterrence."

Amphibious assault concerns

While the US officials at the Wednesday briefing indicated there were no new concerns about an amphibious assault by Russian forces, the concern of a landing force attacking Odesa remains a concern that the Ukrainian military has expressed since the war began. 

"If they tried to put a bunch of amphibious troops and assault force into an amphibious task force and they tried to move them toward Odessa, it's very obvious that they're coming."

RAND National Security Supply Chain Institute director Captain (ret.) Bradley Martin

In early June, Crimean authorities told Russian state media outlet TASS that a large Russian naval landing force of 12 landing ships was reportedly "ready to perform tasks for its intended purpose in the Black Sea."

Experts have said that the likelihood of an amphibious Russian assault is low. 

"If they tried to put a bunch of amphibious troops and assault force into an amphibious task force and they tried to move them toward Odessa, it's very obvious that they're coming," RAND National Security Supply Chain Institute director Captain (ret.) Bradley Martin previously told The Jerusalem Post. "They're easy to detect, and a lot of them will get sunk. It would probably be very difficult for Russia to carry off an invasion like that."

Martin said that such an operation wouldn't entirely "off the table, but it would be very expensive, very risky and very difficult for them to carry out."

Russian occupation of Kherson

Stremousov also told RIA on Thursday that civilian ships could be produced in Kherson. 

Russia has deepened its control of the strategic port city since it occupied it early in the war. On May 31, US State Departments Ned Price warned that Russia may be considering annexing Ukraine's Kherson region like it did Crimea, or it may turn it into an independent pro-Russia polity like Donetsk and Luhansk. Russia has offered residents citizenship, and Stremousov has said that there might be a referendum next year on joining Russia.



Tags Russia ukraine Navy Maritime security Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Spanish-Israeli team finds mechanism to make blood cancer cells harmless

3D Medical Animation still showing an increase in white blood cells of a person suffering from Leukemia.
2

Mysterious repeating radio signal detected from space - study

Artist’s impression of a fast radio burst (FRB) traveling through space and reaching Earth.
3

Israel makes dramatic upgrades to military plans to attack Iran

The IAF's F-35i at a base in southern Israel.
4

Israelis have a gas after claims Iran killed Mossad agent named 'Fart'

Mossad seal
5

Groundbreaking treatment for HIV/AIDS developed by Israeli research team

Staining for engineered cells that secrete the antibody against HIV.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by