COVID-19 in Israel: Over 10,000 new cases, highest number since April

Some 10,200 new COVID-19 cases were recorded across Israel on Sunday, the highest number of new daily cases seen in Israel since early in April.

Of some 26,200 authorized PCR and antigen tests taken throughout Sunday, 38.95% returned a positive result.

The number of serious cases continues to rise, with 168 people currently considered to be in serious condition, with 32 people intubated and two people connected to ECMO machines. The number of serious cases in Israel has increased by 95% in the last week alone, according to Health Ministry data.

The R-rate currently stands at 1.32, a slight increase from the previous day.

Since the start of the pandemic, Israel has recorded 10,908 COVID-19-related deaths.