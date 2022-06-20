The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iranian engineer's death at military site attributed to 'industrial sabotage'

In his comments to the semi-official Entekhab news agency, the commander, Hassani Ahangar, did not say who was believed to be behind the sabotage.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 20, 2022 11:31

Updated: JUNE 20, 2022 12:05
Iranian armed forces members march during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022 (photo credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)
Iranian armed forces members march during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022
(photo credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)

The death of an Iranian Defense Ministry engineer in May 2021 was the result of "industrial sabotage" at a military site in Parchin near the capital Tehran, an Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander was quoted on Monday as saying.

In his comments to the semi-official Entekhab news agency, the commander, Hassani Ahangar, did not say who was believed to be behind the sabotage.

"The martyr from the Ministry of Defense was himself not the target but was affected by an act of industrial sabotage. We must prevent such threats with artificial intelligence methods," Ahangar was quoted by the agency as saying.

"Engineer Ehsan Ghadbeigi was martyred and one of his colleagues was injured in an accident that took place in one of the Ministry of Defence's research units at the Parchin area on May 25 (2021)," Entekhab added.

Parchin is a sensitive military site housing several industrial and research units, where Western security services believe Iran carried out tests related to nuclear bomb detonations more than a decade ago.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a speech during a virtual meeting in Tehran, Iran May 27, 2021. (credit: OFFICIAL KHAMENEI WEBSITE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a speech during a virtual meeting in Tehran, Iran May 27, 2021. (credit: OFFICIAL KHAMENEI WEBSITE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Iran denies Western accusations that it is trying to build an atomic bomb and says its nuclear program is solely for peaceful purposes.



Tags Iran Nuclear Engineering
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Spanish-Israeli team finds mechanism to make blood cancer cells harmless

3D Medical Animation still showing an increase in white blood cells of a person suffering from Leukemia.
2

Long COVID may be behind mysterious child hepatitis - study

Hepatitis A virus (HVA) causes acute inflammation of the liver and is the most common of all forms of viral hepatitis
3

Groundbreaking treatment for HIV/AIDS developed by Israeli research team

Staining for engineered cells that secrete the antibody against HIV.
4

Israel warns Assad, will bomb palaces if Iran operations continue -report

Aviv Kochavi (L) and Bashar Assad (R)
5

'Shoot a Jew in the head' graffitied near Toronto university

Computer Science and Engineering Building (CSE), York University

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by