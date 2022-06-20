Israel will head to its fifth election in three-and-a-half years, after Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid gave up Monday on their efforts to stabilize the coalition.

In a joint statement, Bennett and Lapid said that they will bring a bill to dissolve the Knesset to a vote next Monday. This means that elections will likely be held in October.

Sources close to Bennett said the duo's goal was to initiate an election on their own terms and not be forced out by opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to the coalition agreement, Lapid will become caretaker prime minister until the election and until the new government comes into power. He is set to greet US President Joe Biden when he comes to Israel next month.

"Once approved, the rotation will be performed in an orderly manner," Bennett and Lapid said in a statement.

Bennett spoke on Friday to Attorney-General Gali Baharav Myara who told him that the West Bank emergency bill could not be bypassed or extended beyond it's June 30 deadline. Because they had no way to pass the bill, Bennett and Lapid decided that it would be better to dissolve the Knesset, which automatically extends the security regulations in the West Bank.

Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar blamed the downfall of the government on "irresponsible behavior by Knesset members in the coalition." He said the goal of the next election would be to prevent Netanyahu from returning to power and "mortgaging the country to his own personal interest."

There is still a chance that Netanyahu will succeed in forming an alternate government within the current Knesset. This would happen if members of the coalition - from New Hope and Yamina - switch sides and join Netanyahu's right-wing bloc.

Rebellion and no-confidence votes

The coalition has been wavering for weeks as MK Nir Orbach (Yamina) decided to leave the coalition over its inability to pass the Judea and Samaria emergency bill, which is composed of temporary injunctions applying Israeli law to Jews in the West Bank.

Orbach told Bennett earlier on Monday that he would not vote in favor of disbanding the Knesset this week but that he likely would next week.

Sources in Likud said Orbach would not receive a reserved slot on the Likud list because of his hesitation, but Yamina MK Idit Silman will.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz told reporters in the Knesset that he was disappointed by the development because "the government did good work. It is too bad that the state has been dragged to elections."

Ra'am (United Arab List) leader Mansour Abbas called the decision "proper."

That helped persuade Bennett to dissolve Knesset on his own.

Earlier today, Bennett's government defeated two votes of no confidence in the Knesset on Monday afternoon by a vote of 57-52, despite rebellions in the coalition.

Members of the Joint List were mysteriously absent from the votes, which helped defeat the no-confidence motions.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.