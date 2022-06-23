The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US expanding monkeypox testing capacity as cases rise

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 23, 2022 01:41

The Biden administration will announce on Wednesday it is expanding monkeypox testing capacity to five commercial laboratory companies amid rising cases, a source told Reuters.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has begun shipping monkeypox tests to five commercial laboratory companies to increase monkeypox testing capacity. The companies are Aegis Science, Labcorp, Mayo Clinic Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics DGX.N and Sonic Healthcare, the source said.

As of Tuesday, there have been 142 reported monkeypox cases in the United States across 24 states and Washington, D.C. The source said health-care providers will be able to use these laboratories by early July.

The Washington Post reported the planned announcement earlier.

Explosion heard in Syria's Deraa city -state media
By REUTERS
06/23/2022 12:49 AM
Gaza work permit increase to be unsuspended on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2022 09:07 PM
Moscow vows response for US not allowing aircraft to pickup diplomats
By REUTERS
06/22/2022 06:31 PM
Rocket targets Emirati-owned gas field in Iraq - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2022 06:22 PM
Sa'ar to present term limit bill for gov't approval on Sunday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2022 05:00 PM
West Bank sovereignty bill falls
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2022 04:36 PM
Mitzpe Hagit settlement evacuated as wildfire spreads
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2022 04:18 PM
Damascus airport to reopen Thursday - Syrian Transport Ministry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2022 03:53 PM
FM Yair Lapid speaks with British counterpart about Iran
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2022 01:45 PM
Russia, US sending signals on American fighters in Ukraine - report
By REUTERS
06/22/2022 01:41 PM
Coalition may attempt to bring Defendant's bill to plenum later today
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2022 11:29 AM
Debate on Knesset dispersal bill begins in Knesset plenum
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2022 11:26 AM
Members of Russian delegation to OSCE denied British visas, lawmaker say
By REUTERS
06/22/2022 10:57 AM
'Partner' network users reporting extensive internet issues
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2022 10:15 AM
Yesh Atid MK involved in car crash
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2022 10:05 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by