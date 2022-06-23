COVID-19 in Israel: 9,568 new daily cases, 212 in serious condition

Some 9,568 new COVID-19 cases were recorded across Israel on Wednesday, a decrease of 1,299 from the previous day, while the infection rates went down, recent days saw a significant increase compared to previous months.

The R-rate currently stands at 1.27, and of some 33,182 PCR and antigen tests were taken throughout the day yesterday, 30.98% returned a positive test result.

The number of serious cases is also continuing to climb, with 212 people considered to be in serious condition, of whom 41 are intubated and two are connected to ECMO machines.