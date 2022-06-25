24-year-old shot dead in car in Jisr az-Zarqa, south of Haifa

Muhammad Amash, 24, the owner of a cafe in Jisr az-Zarqa, was shot dead in his car early Saturday morning.

MDA paramedics who were called to the scene identified Amash and evacuated him to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera to perform resuscitation operations on him. He was soon pronounced dead.

"These criminals are bloodthirsty and have no mercy," said Sheikh Murad Amash, head of the Jisr az-Zarqa local council. Israeli police will make every effort to reach the despicable killer," Walla reported.

Police have opened an investigation into the incident and are looking for any suspects in the shooting.

Another incident - the same night

Two people, 25 and 19 respectively, were stabbed near a mosque in the village of Ein Naqquba, west of Jerusalem early Saturday morning, Hebrew media reported. The attacker had fled the scene.

The MDA team that arrived at the scene evacuated them to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

Police have launched an investigation into this incident as well.