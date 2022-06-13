Family of missing Israeli await forensic results of body found by police

Police arrested on Monday the brother of missing Israeli Sapir Nahum's ex-partner, who is suspected of involvement in Nahum's disappearance.

The suspicion against 34-year-old Wahl Halayla was 'upgraded' to include kidnapping and murder. The arrested brother told N12 that they were only arrested due to their criminal history and stressed that "they have nothing to do with the murder." He will remain in police custody for at least another week.

A female body was found in the Bedouin village of Ibtin, northern Israel on Sunday. The body ended 11 days of fruitless searches conducted by police in hopes of finding Nahum, who disappeared without a trace on June 2.

The Nahum family was called by police to the Abu Kabir Institute of Forensic Medicine, where the body is being examined.

When asked about any updates given to them by Israel Police, the family said they do not know if the body found was Sapir's. They are expected to be asked to identify the body later today.

View of a sign at the entrance to Abu Kabir Institute of Forensic Medicine (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)

Sapir's mother told Walla that she is praying for the body to be unrelated to her daughter's case, adding that she is "sure her daughter is still alive."

A potential case of domestic violence

Sapir was last seen with Halayla in his car. Police will bring the suspect to a court later on Monday to extend his arrest for a further eight days.

Halayla has a criminal background and is known to police as having been involved in illegal guns, drugs and violent activity.

was in the process of suing Halayla for child support before she disappeared

The two had a troubled relationship, and Nahum was in the process of suing Halayla for child support before she disappeared.