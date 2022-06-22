Hadassah Medical Center opens Israel's first mini organ bank

Israel's first organoid (mini organs) bank was established at Hadassah University Medical Center in Ein Kerem on Tuesday.

The technology to grow organoids in a lab was discovered a few years ago, and now organoids are used for medical research and translational medicine around the world.

"An organoid is a three-dimensional multicellular structure that mimics the tissue, in terms of structure and function, from which it is derived," they explained.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"Organoids can be grown from embryonic stem cells, mature stem cells found in tissue, or pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). Given proper growing conditions in the laboratory, stem cells follow the genetic program embedded in them to reproduce, differentiate, and organize within the space. In this way, tiny structures that resemble the tissue from which they were extracted are created."

Establishing the bank

Organ donation (Illustrative) (credit: TNS)

The bank was established by Dr. Miriam Greenwald and Dr. Liron Birimberg Schwartz and contains organoids that are ready for use from existing patients.

The center will also be able to recruit new patients and collect samples from them.