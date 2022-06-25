The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
China to provide $7.5 mln in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 25, 2022 13:37

China will provide humanitarian aid worth 50 million yuan ($7.5 million) to Afghanistan after it was hit by an earthquake that killed more than 1,000 people this week, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Saturday.

The aid will include tents, towels, beds and other materials, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

The 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan early on Wednesday near the Pakistani border, about 160 km (100 miles) southeast of Kabul.

