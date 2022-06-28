The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Attempted stabbing attack in Jerusalem

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 28, 2022 21:06

Updated: JUNE 28, 2022 21:41

Israel Police finally caught the Palestinian man who attempted to stab a police officer at one of the entrance gates to al-Aqsa Mosque on Tuesday night in Jerusalem's Old City. According to the police report, there were no injuries. 

He is currently being pursued within the mosque compound, where he ran to after the attempted stabbing. 

Gunshot sounds were heard near al-Aqsa and the area near Damascus Gate was quartered off as Israeli security forces entered the mosque compound, according to Palestinian reports. 

According to the reports, Israeli police have conducted multiple arrests.

Turkey clears way for Finland, Sweden to join NATO - Stoltenberg
By REUTERS
06/28/2022 09:52 PM
Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex trafficking
By REUTERS
06/28/2022 09:35 PM
Women's shelter bill passes first reading
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/28/2022 07:02 PM
Oil tanker stopped by US in transit from Russian port to New Orleans
By REUTERS
06/28/2022 06:42 PM
Mumbai building collapse kills at least 19 with more feared trapped
By REUTERS
06/28/2022 06:29 PM
Lebanon to host Arab League meeting at weekend - report
By REUTERS
06/28/2022 06:19 PM
Russian hacker group says cyber attacks continue on Lithuania
By REUTERS
06/28/2022 04:29 PM
Death penalty for Israeli convicted of drug possession in UAE overturned
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/28/2022 04:00 PM
Teachers' Union: Classes to resume Wednesday, wage talks to continue
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/28/2022 01:18 PM
Russia's Putin to meet with Iran's Raisi in Turkmenistan
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/28/2022 12:52 PM
Biden to meet Turkey's Erdogan at Madrid NATO summit - White House
By REUTERS
06/28/2022 12:49 PM
Russia expands US sanctions list to include Biden's wife and daughter
By REUTERS
06/28/2022 12:03 PM
Syria civilian death toll over 306,000 since 2011 - UN
By REUTERS
06/28/2022 11:51 AM
UK's army chief: Russia to be greater threat to Europe post-Ukraine
By REUTERS
06/28/2022 11:36 AM
Russia's presence in North Africa is increasing - Spain FM
By REUTERS
06/28/2022 11:05 AM
