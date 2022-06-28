Attempted stabbing attack in Jerusalem

Israel Police finally caught the Palestinian man who attempted to stab a police officer at one of the entrance gates to al-Aqsa Mosque on Tuesday night in Jerusalem's Old City. According to the police report, there were no injuries.

He is currently being pursued within the mosque compound, where he ran to after the attempted stabbing.

Gunshot sounds were heard near al-Aqsa and the area near Damascus Gate was quartered off as Israeli security forces entered the mosque compound, according to Palestinian reports.

According to the reports, Israeli police have conducted multiple arrests.