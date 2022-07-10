The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Lapid, Erdogan talk as rapprochement continues

Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke on the phone on Sunday, as relations between Jerusalem and Ankara continued to improve.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JULY 10, 2022 21:10

Updated: JULY 10, 2022 21:59
A Turkish flag flutters atop the Turkish embassy as an Israeli flag is seen nearby, in Tel Aviv, Israel June 26, 2016 (photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)
A Turkish flag flutters atop the Turkish embassy as an Israeli flag is seen nearby, in Tel Aviv, Israel June 26, 2016
(photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)

Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke on the phone on Sunday, as relations between Jerusalem and Ankara continued to improve.

Erdogan wished Lapid luck in the premiership and praised him for a successful visit to Ankara, which Lapid made last month, as foreign minister.

Lapid wished Erdogan and all of Turkey a happy holiday, two days after Eid al-Adha.

Turkey and Israel against Iran

The prime minister also thanked Erdogan for Turkey’s cooperation in thwarting Iranian terrorist plots against Israeli tourists in Istanbul last month.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog shake hands during a joint new conference in Ankara. (credit: PRESIDENTiAL PRESS OFFICE/REUTERS) Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog shake hands during a joint new conference in Ankara. (credit: PRESIDENTiAL PRESS OFFICE/REUTERS)

“The two leaders emphasized in their conversation that Israel-Turkey relations are very important to the security, economy and stability of the Middle East,” the Prime Minister’s Office readout states.

“The two leaders emphasized in their conversation that Israel-Turkey relations are very important to the security, economy and stability of the Middle East.”

Statement by the Prime Ministers Office

They also welcomed the aviation agreement signed between their countries last week, allowing Israeli airlines to fly to Turkey.

President Isaac Herzog has spoken with Erdogan several times since entering office last year, including on Thursday, to wish him a happy Eid al-Adha.

Israel and Turkey's history

Israel and Turkey had poor relations for over a decade, reaching their nadir in the wake of the 2010 Mavi Marmara raid, in which IDF commandos boarded a ship seeking to break the blockade on Gaza. In the ensuing hand-to-hand combat, the commandos killed nine armed activists from an organization affiliated with Erdogan.

In recent years, though, Turkey sought to rebuild relations with Israel, and the efforts gained steam after Herzog took office. The president visited Ankara earlier this year, and Lapid met with his Turkish then-counterpart Mevlüt Çavusoglu, who also visited Jerusalem. The foreign ministers discussed reinstating ambassadors. 

In addition, the cooperation to stop Iran-backed attempts to kidnap and kill Israelis in Istanbul, which resulted in over 10 arrests, brought the countries closer.

The Economy and Industry Ministry announced plans last week to reopen the Israeli trade office in Istanbul, after closing it in 2019.



Tags Iran Mahmoud Abbas israel iran attack Turkey Israel Turkey Israel Relations Eid al-Adha
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia orders Jewish Agency to stop all operations in country - exclusive

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall in the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26, 2022.
2

Security alert for Jewish community in San Antonio, Texas lifted

FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2018
3

Ohio lawmaker wants to teach the Holocaust ‘from the perspective of the Nazis'

Part of the skyline of Akron, Ohio, May 2020.
4

Gantz reveals 'unusual' Iranian military activity in the Red Sea

Satellite images of four Iranian military ships spotted in the Red Sea, shown by Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz, on July 5, 2022.
5

Possible cause of long COVID ‘brain fog’ revealed - study

A healthy brain compared to a brain suffering from Alzheimer's Disease

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by