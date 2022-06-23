Foreign Minister Yair Lapid takes off for official Turkey visit

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid took off on an official visit to Turkey on Thursday as a courtesy after the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visited Israel, the two will meet in Ankara.

Lapid began planning a trip to Ankara soon after Cavusoglu’s visit to Jerusalem last month. However, he decided to go earlier because of the close cooperation between Israel and Turkey against the Iranian terrorist threat.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Erdogan have spoken on the phone several times since Herzog became president more than a year ago, facilitating a rapprochement between Israel and Turkey. Herzog visited Ankara earlier this year.