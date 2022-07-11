The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Putin decree gives all Ukrainians path to Russian citizenship

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 11, 2022 15:34

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday extending a simplified Russian naturalization process to all citizens of Ukraine, a document published on the government's website showed.

Previously, a simplified procedure for acquiring Russian citizenship applied only to residents of the self-proclaimed breakaway territories of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in eastern Ukraine, which Russia seeks to "liberate" from Kyiv's control, as well as the Russian-occupied regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, the state news agency TASS reported.



Tags Ukraine-Russia Headline
Two cases of Zika virus found in Israel in past two months
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2022 05:30 PM
Gantz wishes Bahraini commander-in-chief Eid Mubarak
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2022 05:23 PM
Russian lawmakers propose extending 'gay propaganda' law to all adults
By REUTERS
07/11/2022 04:38 PM
Teva's parent should be restored to New York opioid case, state attorney general says
By REUTERS
07/11/2022 04:25 PM
India to surpass China as most populous country in 2023
By REUTERS
07/11/2022 03:47 PM
Eurovision 2023: Pop star Noa Kirel chosen to represent Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2022 03:47 PM
IDF returns Lebanese infiltrator to Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2022 03:34 PM
United States supports Canada's decision to return turbine to Germany
By REUTERS
07/11/2022 03:24 PM
ECHR says Turkey did not comply with ruling to release philanthropist
By REUTERS
07/11/2022 12:56 PM
Russian shelling kills three, wounds 28 in Kharkiv
By REUTERS
07/11/2022 11:50 AM
Israeli mayor arrested on suspicion of corruption
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2022 08:35 AM
Israel arrests Palestinians attempting to cross Seam Line for work
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2022 06:04 AM
Lapid speaks with Egyptian president, agrees to meet soon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2022 10:13 PM
Lebanese citizen arrested after crossing into northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2022 09:27 PM
Tennis: Djokovic beats Kyrgios to win seventh Wimbledon title
By REUTERS
07/10/2022 07:14 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by