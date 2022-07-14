Pro-Iranian hackers claim hacking of Rafael website

Pro-Iranian hacker group al-Tahra announced that it hacked the Jerusalem municipality and Rafael's websites on Thursday.

The Jerusalem municipality website is currently down while Rafael's website is operational.

On Monday, al-Tahra hacked into the Tel Aviv Municipality website.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 2){cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

In the past, the group has hacked into Israeli delivery websites and the websites of the Airports Authority and Israel Post.

Iranian hacks in the last month

Jerusalem Municipality. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

At the beginning of July, Iranian hackers leaked information of over 300,000 Israelis from tourism websites. The group had announced the hack a few days before leaking the information.

In the middle of June, the hackers hijacked the emails of senior Israeli and US officials.