Pro-Iranian hackers claim hacking of Rafael website

Pro-Iranian hacker group al-Tahra announced that it hacked the Jerusalem municipality and Rafael's websites on Thursday.
The Jerusalem municipality website is currently down while Rafael's website is operational.
On Monday, al-Tahra hacked into the Tel Aviv Municipality website.
In the past, the group has hacked into Israeli delivery websites and the websites of the Airports Authority and Israel Post.
Iranian hacks in the last month
At the beginning of July, Iranian hackers leaked information of over 300,000 Israelis from tourism websites. The group had announced the hack a few days before leaking the information.
In the middle of June, the hackers hijacked the emails of senior Israeli and US officials.