Biden: US is committed to ensuring Iran never gets nuclear weapon

The US is committed to making sure that Iran never manages to procure a nuclear weapon, US President Joe Biden said Saturday afternoon, speaking during a summit with six Gulf states, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq in Jeddah during his historic trip through the Middle East.

He further stated that the United States will remain an active, engaged partner in the Middle East.

Washington will not walk away and leave a vacuum filled by Russia, China or Iran, Biden said.

This is a developing story.