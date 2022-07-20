The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

China says it 'followed, monitored' US destroyer in Taiwan Strait

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 20, 2022 05:26

China's military said on Wednesday it followed and monitored US destroyer Benfold's transit of the Taiwan Strait.

"The frequent provocations and showing-off by the United States fully demonstrate that the United States is a destroyer of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and a maker of security risks in the Taiwan Strait," said Chinese military's Eastern Theatre Command said.

Japan to hold state funeral for ex-PM Shinzo Abe on Sept. 27 - report
By REUTERS
07/20/2022 04:39 AM
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes southern Sumatra in Indonesia
By REUTERS
07/20/2022 03:03 AM
Bill to protect gay marriage rights gets enough votes to pass US House
By REUTERS
07/20/2022 01:06 AM
Putin: Remaining curbs on Russia grain exports should be removed
By REUTERS
07/20/2022 12:37 AM
Five rescued after boat overturned near Ashdod
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/19/2022 11:55 PM
Former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio ends campaign for Congress
By REUTERS
07/19/2022 11:18 PM
DM Gantz to take part in Aspen Security Conference in US
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/19/2022 09:50 PM
China warns of 'forceful measures' if US Pelosi visits Taiwan
By REUTERS
07/19/2022 08:26 PM
US seizes $500,000 in ransom paid to North Korean hackers - official
By REUTERS
07/19/2022 04:52 PM
IDF Chief of Staff visits General Staff of Moroccan Army
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/19/2022 04:01 PM
Russia's President Putin arrives in Tehran
By REUTERS
07/19/2022 03:53 PM
UK temperature exceeds 40C for the first time – Met Office
By REUTERS
07/19/2022 03:23 PM
Act now in Europe, or risk stricter COVID measures later – WHO official
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/19/2022 01:14 PM
EU to add Russia's biggest bank Sberbank and metals baron to blacklist
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/19/2022 12:31 PM
Netanyahu to remain Likud party leader, primaries for list on August 10
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/19/2022 11:41 AM
