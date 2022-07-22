3 Syrian soldiers killed in alleged Israeli airstrikes near Damascus

Three Syrian soldiers were killed and seven others were wounded in alleged Israeli airstrikes that targeted sites near Damascus on Thursday night, according to Syrian state news agency SANA.

Initial reports from Syrian sources indicated that a number of Hezbollah militants stationed near Damascus were wounded and killed as well.

According to the Syrian Capital Voice news site, four strikes were carried out targeting sites belonging to the Syrian military and pro-Iranian militias near Damascus.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Less than a week before that strike, two Syrian civilians were wounded in an alleged Israeli airstrike targeting sites near the coastal city of Tartus, the Syrian military said. Reports by opposition-affiliated media claimed that air-defense batteries from Iran were targeted in the strike.

A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019 (credit: WHITE HELMETS/SOCIAL MEDIA VIA REUTERS)

In June, the Damascus International Airport was closed for weeks after alleged Israeli airstrikes destroyed the runways at the airport.