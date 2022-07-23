The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Thirteen Russian missiles hit central Ukraine region, local governor says

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 23, 2022 09:28

Thirteen Russian missiles hit a military airfield and railway infrastructure in Ukraine's central Kirohovrad region on Saturday, killing and wounding a number of people, the local governor said.

Governor Andriy Raikovych wrote on Telegram that rescue teams were working at the impact sites, and that one small district of the regional capital, Kropyvnytskyi, had been left without electricity by the strikes.

Heavy fighting has been taking place in the last 48 hours as Ukrainian forces continued their offensive against Russia in Kherson province, west of the Dnipro River, British military intelligence said on Saturday.

Russian forces are using artillery fire along the Ingulets River, a tributary of the Dnipro, the UK's Ministry of Defence said.

"Supply lines of the Russian forces west of the river are increasingly at risk," the ministry said in an intelligence update.

It added that additional Ukrainian strikes have caused further damage to the key Antonivsky Bridge, though Russia has conducted temporary repairs.

Three Iranians planning assassination of Israelis arrested in Turkey
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/22/2022 09:12 PM
Biden OKs up to $175 million in Ukraine defense aid, White House says
By REUTERS
07/22/2022 08:53 PM
Israeli woman stabs mother's partner, arrested by police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/22/2022 07:34 PM
Ex-Trump Justice official Clark faces legal disciplinary charges
By REUTERS
07/22/2022 05:37 PM
Biden doing fine, still has mild COVID symptoms - White House
By REUTERS
07/22/2022 03:19 PM
Russia taking hundreds of casualties daily in Ukraine war - US official
By REUTERS
07/22/2022 03:07 PM
Arab arrested with knife in Old City of Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/22/2022 02:16 PM
Russian, Ukrainian ministers to attend grains deal event in Istanbul
By REUTERS
07/22/2022 12:39 PM
Molotov cocktails thrown at Jewish homes in east Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/22/2022 10:58 AM
19-year-old woman seriously injured by gunfire in Rahat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/22/2022 01:41 AM
Drone sighting prompts brief halt to flights at Washington National
By REUTERS
07/21/2022 09:03 PM
Bahraini crown prince congratulates Lapid on assuming role as PM
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2022 07:44 PM
Louisiana judge blocks abortion 'trigger' bans
By REUTERS
07/21/2022 06:44 PM
Thailand confirms first monkeypox infection
By REUTERS
07/21/2022 04:34 PM
Dinesh Gunawardena to be named Sri Lanka's next premier
By REUTERS
07/21/2022 04:08 PM
