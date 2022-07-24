A plane that flew from Israel to Krakow, Poland, was evacuated Saturday night right after landing in an urgent rush due to fears of a bomb being on the plane, Ynet reported early Sunday morning.

The flight in question, Wizz Air flight W65098, saw the emergency slides deployed upon landing and the flight crew urging the passengers to depart the plane immediately without their luggage, Ynet reported. It seems passengers have yet to receive their luggage, and some children may have been injured in the evacuation process.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Further details about the investigation of the plane and passengers by law enforcement have yet to be disclosed.

According to Ynet, the passengers seem to have been left standing outside by the plane without any action from Wizz Air, the airport or anyone else.

This is a developing story.