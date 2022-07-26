IDF enters town of Ariel terrorists to demolish homes

IDF entered the town of Qarawat Bani Hassan near Nablus in the northern West Bank late Monday night, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced, to demolish the homes of the two Palestinian men who carried out the terror attack in Ariel in April.

The attack, which Hamas later took responsibility for, left 23-year-old security guard Vyacheslav Golev dead.

The two were caught by the Shin Bet a few days after they carried out the attack.

The two terrorists opened fire on him and then stabbed him at the western entrance to Ariel.