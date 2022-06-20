Operation Break the Wave: 13 arrested in West Bank overnight

The IDF arrested 13 people in the West Bank overnight on suspicion of involvement in terror activity, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported on Monday morning.

In addition to the arrests, IDF troops worked to confiscate a large number of illegal weapons across the West Bank including two grenades found in the Kalandiya refugee camp.

During the operation, a violent riot broke out in the refugee camp during which stones were thrown at the IDF troops operating in the area. They worked to disperse the protestors and no casualties were reported.

Similar riots broke out in other areas of the West Bank including in the Dheisheh refugee camp near Bethlehem, where Palestinian rioters threw Molotov cocktails and explosives at the security forces. Stones and explosives were also thrown at IDF troops operating in the Nablus area, and gunfire was heard in the region of the Nur Shams refugee camp.