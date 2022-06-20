The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Operation Break the Wave: 13 arrested in West Bank overnight

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 20, 2022 10:22

The IDF arrested 13 people in the West Bank overnight on suspicion of involvement in terror activity, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported on Monday morning.

In addition to the arrests, IDF troops worked to confiscate a large number of illegal weapons across the West Bank including two grenades found in the Kalandiya refugee camp. 

During the operation, a violent riot broke out in the refugee camp during which stones were thrown at the IDF troops operating in the area. They worked to disperse the protestors and no casualties were reported. 

Similar riots broke out in other areas of the West Bank including in the Dheisheh refugee camp near Bethlehem, where Palestinian rioters threw Molotov cocktails and explosives at the security forces. Stones and explosives were also thrown at IDF troops operating in the Nablus area, and gunfire was heard in the region of the Nur Shams refugee camp.

COVID-19 in Israel: Over 10,000 new cases, highest number since April
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2022 10:36 AM
Two suspects caught trying to cross into Israel from Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2022 08:55 AM
Taiwan hit by 6 magnitude earthquake, no immediate damage reported
By REUTERS
06/20/2022 04:33 AM
Lapid planning a diplomatic visit to Turkey following security concerns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2022 07:37 PM
Teachers' strike: Schools across Israel will begin at 10:00 AM on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2022 07:28 PM
Blast hits car in Afghan capital, killing two
By REUTERS
06/19/2022 07:25 PM
Tzipi Livni met with Saudi prince in Azerbaijan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2022 06:58 PM
Progress made toward ending MK Biton's rebellion
By GIL HOFFMAN
06/19/2022 06:53 PM
FINA votes to restrict trans womens' participation in elite competition
By REUTERS
06/19/2022 06:37 PM
Israeli ministers postpone vote on West Bank annexation
By GIL HOFFMAN
06/19/2022 04:57 PM
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked to visit Morocco on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2022 02:12 PM
Bus driver hospitalized after being attacked by men who didn't pay fare
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2022 01:44 PM
Man attacks shopkeeper, police officers with heavy chain
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2022 10:46 AM
IDF base near Beit El infiltrated by Palestinian man
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2022 08:49 AM
Operation Break the Wave: Eight arrested in West Bank over weekend
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2022 07:30 AM
