The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Yair Lapid meets with King Abdullah of Jordan

Abdullah said that Palestinians must be part of regional economic projects, according to state media.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
Published: JULY 27, 2022 14:31

Updated: JULY 27, 2022 14:46
Prime Minister Yair Lapid meets with King Abdullah II of Jordan, July 27, 2022 (photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)
Prime Minister Yair Lapid meets with King Abdullah II of Jordan, July 27, 2022
(photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

Prime Minister Yair Lapid met with King Abdullah of Jordan on Wednesday, Hebrew media reported.

The meeting took place in the King's palace in Amman.

Abdullah told Lapid that Palestinians should be part of US-sponsored regional economic projects to underpin stability in the Middle East.

He also told Lapid, in the first meeting after US President Joe Biden's visit to the region earlier this month, that the creation of a Palestinian state was essential to reaching a lasting peace between Arabs and Israelis.

Opportunities

The leaders also discussed opportunities to improve the long-standing relationship between the nations and to strengthen the common interests between the countries, Walla reported.

Lapid spoke with Abdullah earlier this month, where the Israeli leader congratulated the king and the citizens of the Jordanian Kingdom on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and expressed condolences on behalf of the government on the disaster of the gas leak in Aqaba.

This is a developing story.



Tags Yair Lapid israel jordan Abdullah II Amman
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
2

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
3

Ritual bath used by elites on eve of Second Temple destruction uncovered

The Mikveh Complex and the Remains of Herodian Construction, Looking West
4

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
5

Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run at Christian Zionist rally

THEN-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in 2018.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by