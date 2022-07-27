Yair Lapid meets with King Abdullah of Jordan

Prime Minister Yair Lapid met with King Abdullah of Jordan on Wednesday, Hebrew media reported.

The meeting took place in the King's palace in Amman.

Abdullah told Lapid that Palestinians should be part of US-sponsored regional economic projects to underpin stability in the Middle East.

He also told Lapid, in the first meeting after US President Joe Biden's visit to the region earlier this month, that the creation of a Palestinian state was essential to reaching a lasting peace between Arabs and Israelis.

Opportunities

The leaders also discussed opportunities to improve the long-standing relationship between the nations and to strengthen the common interests between the countries, Walla reported.

His Majesty King Abdullah II meets Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid; reaffirms need to create political horizon to achieve just, comprehensive, lasting peace on basis of two-state solution and bolster regional security, stability, and development, which must include Palestinians pic.twitter.com/ubS7frjE7I — RHC (@RHCJO) July 27, 2022

Lapid spoke with Abdullah earlier this month, where the Israeli leader congratulated the king and the citizens of the Jordanian Kingdom on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and expressed condolences on behalf of the government on the disaster of the gas leak in Aqaba.

This is a developing story.