The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Putin congratulated Lapid in a letter after Lapid became PM

Letters between Lapid and Putin were published in response to a story about the Russian Ambassador allegedly saying Lapid brought “difficulties” to Israel-Russia relations.

By BEN ZION GAD
Published: JULY 27, 2022 00:12

Updated: JULY 27, 2022 00:13
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to launch a new large-scale production facility at the plant of Bratskchemsyntez drugmaker owned by Pharmasyntez Group, via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia November 26, 2020 (photo credit: SPUTNIK/ALEKSEY NIKOLSKYI/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to launch a new large-scale production facility at the plant of Bratskchemsyntez drugmaker owned by Pharmasyntez Group, via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia November 26, 2020
(photo credit: SPUTNIK/ALEKSEY NIKOLSKYI/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday published letters exchanged between Russian President Vladimir Putin and then-incoming Prime Minister Yair Lapid – in which Putin congratulated Lapid on assuming the office of Israel’s Prime Minister.

The letters, dated July 5th, were published in response to a story published by Russian newspaper Kommersant detailing what Russian Ambassador Anatoly Viktorov allegedly called “difficulties” brought on by Lapid’s ascension to the office of Prime Minister – which claimed that Putin had not sent congratulations to Lapid since he became PM. Israeli media organization N12 originally broke the story on July 20th. 

The Russian Embassy in Israel sent the letter to the Prime Minister’s office, saying they had the “honour (sic) to forward… (a) congratulatory message from the President of the Russian Federation, Mr. Vladimir Putin.”

Lapid assumed office on July 1st and has been at odds with Russia over the imminent closure of the Jewish Agency’s offices in Russia. His letter, dated July 6th, thanked Putin directly for his message. “​​The relations between the State of Israel and the Russian Federation are deep rooted. I look forward to the ongoing, open dialogue between us, for the benefit of both our peoples."

“​​The relations between the State of Israel and the Russian Federation are deep rooted. I look forward to the ongoing, open dialogue between us, for the benefit of both our peoples."

-Yair Lapid
Prime Minister Yair Lapid speaks during a ceremony to welcome US President Joe Biden in Israel, at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel, July 13, 2022 (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)Prime Minister Yair Lapid speaks during a ceremony to welcome US President Joe Biden in Israel, at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel, July 13, 2022 (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Israel-Russia relations under Lapid

While then-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Putin and attempted to mediate a ceasefire in the midst of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February, Lapid, who held the title of Foreign Minister at the time,  directly condemned Russia’s invasion – a move that Bennett and other prominent Israeli politicians were looking to avoid.

Hours later, Bennett sent a message of support to the Ukrainian people but did not repeat Lapid's condemnation of the invasion of Ukraine. Lapid, however, repeated his condemnation in a visit to Romania in March.

Russia ordered the Jewish Agency to cease operations in Russia before July 5th, just days after Lapid became PM – and the same day The Jerusalem Post learned that the Jewish Agency of Russia was ordered to close.



Tags Jewish Agency Yair Lapid Vladimir Putin Israel Russia putin israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Ben Shapiro, you've spun your last dreidel' - armed activist in video

Conservative political commentator, writer and lawyer Ben Shapiro speaks at the 2018 Politicon in Los Angeles, California on October 21, 2018. The two day event covers all things political with dozens of high profile political figures.
2

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
3

Ritual bath used by elites on eve of Second Temple destruction uncovered

The Mikveh Complex and the Remains of Herodian Construction, Looking West
4

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
5

Blood thickness can predict risk of COVID death - study

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by