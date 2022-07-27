Putin congratulated Lapid in a letter after Lapid became PM

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday published letters exchanged between Russian President Vladimir Putin and then-incoming Prime Minister Yair Lapid – in which Putin congratulated Lapid on assuming the office of Israel’s Prime Minister.

The letters, dated July 5th, were published in response to a story published by Russian newspaper Kommersant detailing what Russian Ambassador Anatoly Viktorov allegedly called “difficulties” brought on by Lapid’s ascension to the office of Prime Minister – which claimed that Putin had not sent congratulations to Lapid since he became PM. Israeli media organization N12 originally broke the story on July 20th.

The Russian Embassy in Israel sent the letter to the Prime Minister’s office, saying they had the “honour (sic) to forward… (a) congratulatory message from the President of the Russian Federation, Mr. Vladimir Putin.”

Lapid assumed office on July 1st and has been at odds with Russia over the imminent closure of the Jewish Agency’s offices in Russia. His letter, dated July 6th, thanked Putin directly for his message. “​​The relations between the State of Israel and the Russian Federation are deep rooted. I look forward to the ongoing, open dialogue between us, for the benefit of both our peoples."

Prime Minister Yair Lapid speaks during a ceremony to welcome US President Joe Biden in Israel, at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel, July 13, 2022 (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Israel-Russia relations under Lapid

While then-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Putin and attempted to mediate a ceasefire in the midst of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February, Lapid, who held the title of Foreign Minister at the time, directly condemned Russia’s invasion – a move that Bennett and other prominent Israeli politicians were looking to avoid.

Hours later, Bennett sent a message of support to the Ukrainian people but did not repeat Lapid's condemnation of the invasion of Ukraine. Lapid, however, repeated his condemnation in a visit to Romania in March.

Russia ordered the Jewish Agency to cease operations in Russia before July 5th, just days after Lapid became PM – and the same day The Jerusalem Post learned that the Jewish Agency of Russia was ordered to close.