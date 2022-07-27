The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Biden tested negative for COVID - report

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 27, 2022 17:04

Updated: JULY 27, 2022 17:23

US President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning after getting infected with the coronavirus last week, his physician said in a memo on Wednesday.

Biden remains fever free and his symptoms are almost completely resolved, the physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, said in the memo on Wednesday.

Biden will discontinue his strict isolation measures, according to the memo released by the White House.

The president had mild symptoms which steadily improved since his positive test result on Thursday. He will continue to wear a mask for 10 full days when he is around others, the physician said.

 

 

 

