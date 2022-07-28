Moroccan foreign minister to visit Israel in September

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita will visit Israel in September to take part in the "Two Years of the Abraham Accords" conference of the Regional Cooperation Ministry. Other senior officials from around the region will participate in the conference as well.

Minister for Regional Cooperation Issawi Frij met with Bourita in Rabat, Morocco on Wednesday.

