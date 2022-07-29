The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Blinken says he pressed Lavrov on detainees Griner, Whelan

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 29, 2022 20:09

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday he pressed Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to accept a US proposal for the release of detained Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.

Blinken said he had a "frank and direct" conversation with Lavrov earlier on Friday, and told his counterpart that Russia must fulfill commitments it made as part of deal on the export of grain from Ukraine and that the world would not accept Russian annexation of Ukrainian territory.

Israeli teen killed in accident near Kiryat Malachi
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/29/2022 04:29 PM
Bar Lev talks Abu Akleh, Palestinians with US dep. secretary of state
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/29/2022 04:20 PM
Death toll in Kentucky flooding rises to 15, governor says
By REUTERS
07/29/2022 04:11 PM
Zelensky: Ukraine is ready for grain shipments, awaits signal to start
By REUTERS
07/29/2022 01:35 PM
Israeli held in Greece released after being detained for weeks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/29/2022 12:41 PM
US Congressional Republicans, Democrats pause politics to play ball
By REUTERS
07/29/2022 06:04 AM
Following Xi-Biden call Taiwan to deepen close security partnership w US
By REUTERS
07/29/2022 04:13 AM
US says talks took place w Taliban officials on central bank reserves
By REUTERS
07/29/2022 02:39 AM
OSCE countries to review human rights situation in Russia
By REUTERS
07/29/2022 02:22 AM
Kentucky floods kill at least 8, more deaths expected, governor says
By REUTERS
07/29/2022 02:19 AM
Seven wounded, one dead after a shooting in Rahat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/28/2022 11:48 PM
Zoom down for thousands of users - Downdetector
By REUTERS
07/28/2022 08:31 PM
Solomon Abramov named as suspect in disappearance of teen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/28/2022 07:23 PM
Russian missile strike kills five people in central Ukraine - governor
By REUTERS
07/28/2022 04:44 PM
Russian court fines former state TV journalist for anti-war posts
By REUTERS
07/28/2022 03:48 PM
