The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Iran arrests a Swedish citizen on espionage charges

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 30, 2022 16:38

Iran's intelligence ministry said on Saturday that it had arrested a Swedish citizen on espionage charges, the official IRNA news agency reported, without naming the detained person.

"The intelligence ministry announced that a citizen of the Kingdom of Sweden was arrested on espionage charges," IRNA quoted a ministry statement saying. It did not say when the arrest was made.

Sweden's Foreign Ministry said it was aware of the case.

"This is a known and ongoing case which the Foreign Ministry has been working on for a while," a spokeswoman said in an emailed comment.

The spokeswoman said that the case is that of a Swedish man whom the Foreign Ministry had said in May had been detained in Iran. Iran did not report that arrest at that time.

"The suspect had been under surveillance by the intelligence ministry during several previous trips to Iran because of (their) suspicious behavior and contacts … for visiting cities that were entirely outside of tourist destinations,” Iran's semi-official Fars news agency quoted the intelligence ministry statement as saying.

It said that the suspect had a history of traveling to the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories "before leaving for Iran.”

In May, the Swedish foreign ministry said a Swedish man had been detained in Iran, just days after it advised against unnecessary travel to Iran, citing a deteriorating security situation.

Relations between Sweden and Iran are tense after Sweden detained and put on trial a former Iranian official on charges of war crimes for the mass execution and torture of political prisoners at an Iranian prison in the 1980s.

On July 14, a Swedish court sentenced the man, Hamid Noury, to life in prison.

Iran condemned the verdict, saying it was “politically motivated” and had “no legal validity”.

The Iranian foreign ministry summoned the Swedish charge d'affaires in Tehran to protest the sentence.

Iran’s security forces have arrested dozens of foreigners and dual nationals in recent years, mostly on espionage and security-related charges.

Rights groups have accused the Islamic Republic of trying to win concessions from other countries through arrests on trumped up charges. Tehran denies the accusations.

Two killed in Kabul cricket stadium grenade attack, police say
By REUTERS
07/30/2022 04:36 PM
Two killed in Kabul cricket stadium grenade attack
By REUTERS
07/30/2022 03:09 PM
Gazprom says it halts gas supplies to Latvia
By REUTERS
07/30/2022 10:17 AM
Fire broke out next to a military facility near Modi'in
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/30/2022 10:17 AM
Russia looking to hold referendums in newly occupied areas of S. Ukraine
By REUTERS
07/30/2022 09:09 AM
Infowars parent files for bankruptcy
By REUTERS
07/30/2022 02:06 AM
Netflix sues creators of alleged 'Bridgerton' knockoff
By REUTERS
07/30/2022 01:33 AM
Ukraine calls for Russia to be recognized as state sponsor of terrorism
By REUTERS
07/30/2022 12:07 AM
EU condemns Russian atrocities in Ukraine
By REUTERS
07/29/2022 11:54 PM
Suspected cyber attack on Sapir College
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/29/2022 11:14 PM
Blinken says he pressed Lavrov on detainees Griner, Whelan
By REUTERS
07/29/2022 08:09 PM
Israeli teen killed in accident near Kiryat Malachi
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/29/2022 04:29 PM
Bar Lev talks Abu Akleh, Palestinians with US dep. secretary of state
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/29/2022 04:20 PM
Death toll in Kentucky flooding rises to 15, governor says
By REUTERS
07/29/2022 04:11 PM
Zelensky: Ukraine is ready for grain shipments, awaits signal to start
By REUTERS
07/29/2022 01:35 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by