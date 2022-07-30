The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Ukraine's Zelensky announces mandatory evacuation from Donetsk region

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 30, 2022 22:57

The Ukrainian government has decided on a mandatory evacuation of people in the region around the eastern city of Donetsk, scene of fierce fighting with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday.

In a late-night address, Zelensky also said the hundreds of thousands of people still in combat zones in the larger Donbas region needed to leave.



Azerbaijan says Armenia shelled positions near disputed enclave
By REUTERS
07/30/2022 09:47 PM
Toddler in critical condition at risk of drowning after falling in pool
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/30/2022 07:38 PM
Winning lottery ticket for $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold
By REUTERS
07/30/2022 06:50 PM
Iran arrests a Swedish citizen on espionage charges
By REUTERS
07/30/2022 04:38 PM
Two killed in Kabul cricket stadium grenade attack, police say
By REUTERS
07/30/2022 04:36 PM
Gazprom says it halts gas supplies to Latvia
By REUTERS
07/30/2022 10:17 AM
Fire broke out next to a military facility near Modi'in
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/30/2022 10:17 AM
Russia looking to hold referendums in newly occupied areas of S. Ukraine
By REUTERS
07/30/2022 09:09 AM
Infowars parent files for bankruptcy
By REUTERS
07/30/2022 02:06 AM
Netflix sues creators of alleged 'Bridgerton' knockoff
By REUTERS
07/30/2022 01:33 AM
Ukraine calls for Russia to be recognized as state sponsor of terrorism
By REUTERS
07/30/2022 12:07 AM
EU condemns Russian atrocities in Ukraine
By REUTERS
07/29/2022 11:54 PM
Suspected cyber attack on Sapir College
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/29/2022 11:14 PM
Blinken says he pressed Lavrov on detainees Griner, Whelan
By REUTERS
07/29/2022 08:09 PM
