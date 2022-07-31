NIS 600 million to be deducted from taxes to Palestinian Authority

NIS 600 million is set to be deducted from taxes collected by Israel and transferred to the Palestinian Authority over stipends the PA provides for terrorists and their families, the National Security Cabinet ordered on Sunday.

The deductions will be made in 12 parts.

