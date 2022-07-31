Damaged grain silos at Beirut Port partially collapse

Hezbollah-allied Lebanese Transport Minister Ali Hamie told Reuters he feared more parts of the Beirut port silos could collapse imminently after parts of them fell on Sunday afternoon, sending a large cloud of dust and smoke into the air.

The silos were severely damaged in a massive August 4, 2020 chemical explosion that left at least 215 dead and thousands injured. Officials warned in recent weeks that portions of the silos could soon collapse.

شاهدوا لحظة انهيار الجزء الشمالي من إهراءات الحبوب في مرفأ بيروت pic.twitter.com/zpnNK4gPDk — حسين الشيخ (@HusseinAlshiekh) July 31, 2022

A fire has burned at the northern part of the silos for about three weeks, giving off an orange glow visible at night from nearby neighborhoods, and Lebanese officials warned last week that part of the silos could collapse.

In recent days, residents living near the area were warned to close their doors and windows and to wear masks outside.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

Dust rises as part of Beirut grain silos, damaged in the August 2020 port blast, collapses, in Beirut Lebanon July 31, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

Two years since Beirut blast

The collapse comes four days before the two-year anniversary of the Beirut explosion on August 4, 2020.

The blast, fueled by a large chemical store that had been kept at the port for nearly seven years, wounded thousands and gutted the eastern part of the city, leaving tens of thousands of people in the area homeless.

Residents have said the weeks-long fire at the port had re-ignited trauma of the explosion, for which no one has yet been held accountable.

Officials have said the fire burning at the silos was difficult to extinguish and had occurred naturally as a result of left-over wheat fermenting and igniting.