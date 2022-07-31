The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Sirens sound in northern Kosovo, background unclear - report

The background of the incident is unclear.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: JULY 31, 2022 19:52

Updated: JULY 31, 2022 20:25
People are pictured through Kosovo flag as they take part in celebrations of the 10th anniversary of Kosovo's independence in Pristina, Kosovo February 17, 2018 (photo credit: OGNEN TEOFILOVSKI/REUTERS)
People are pictured through Kosovo flag as they take part in celebrations of the 10th anniversary of Kosovo's independence in Pristina, Kosovo February 17, 2018
(photo credit: OGNEN TEOFILOVSKI/REUTERS)

Air raid sirens were heard in Mitrovica in northern Kosovo on Sunday afternoon, with reports by local media indicating that a large presence of emergency vehicles was seen throughout the area.

The background of the incident is unclear. Some roads in the area have reportedly been blocked.

On Sunday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić stated that Serbia has "never been in a more complex and difficult situation [regarding Kosovo] than it is today," according to N1 TV.

Vučić asked for all sides to keep the peace, but warned that "If they don't want to keep the peace, I'm telling you - Serbia will win."

Additionally on Sunday, Serbian politician Vladimir Đukanović wrote on Twitter that "Everything seems to me that Serbia will be forced to begin the denazification of the Balkans. I'd like to be wrong."

Later in the day, Đukanović tweeted "Lord, help our people in Kosovo and Metohija. The information coming in is terrible," without clarifying what was happening.

This is a developing story.



