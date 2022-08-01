The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Sudan reports first confirmed Monkeypox case - ministry

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 1, 2022 07:41

Sudan reported its first confirmed Monkeypox case, the country's health ministry said late on Sunday.

A 16-year-old student was confirmed sick with the disease in West Darfur state, the ministry said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

Five lightly and moderately injured in car accident in the West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/01/2022 02:09 AM
Algeria's president says interested in joining BRICS group
By REUTERS
08/01/2022 12:11 AM
OPEC sec.-gen. says Russia's membership in OPEC+ is vital for success
By REUTERS
07/31/2022 10:58 PM
Wildfire in France burns 620 acres; four firefighters injured
By REUTERS
07/31/2022 08:53 PM
Homes evacuated amid fires in southern Golan Heights
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2022 06:41 PM
Two dead as UN forces open fire at border post in Congo
By REUTERS
07/31/2022 05:45 PM
5.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Pakistan
By REUTERS
07/31/2022 04:56 PM
Kentucky floods: At least 26, number to keep rising - governor
By REUTERS
07/31/2022 04:18 PM
Nachman Ash tests positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2022 01:02 PM
Owner of top Ukraine agriculture firm Nibulon killed in Russian strike
By REUTERS
07/31/2022 12:14 PM
Hammer-wielding man wanted for busting windows, posting anti-Israel
By ROCCO PARASCANDOLA/NEW YORK DAILY NEWS/TNS
07/31/2022 10:50 AM
Palestinian indicted for attempted terror attack with concrete tile
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2022 10:36 AM
Break the Wave: Six terrorism suspects arrested in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2022 08:53 AM
Teens to be charged for assaulting and robbing foreign workers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2022 08:23 AM
Eda Haredit Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem passes away at 95
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2022 07:13 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by