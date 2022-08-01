Two injured in clashes, IDF arrests terror suspects overnight - report

Clashes broke out in Nablus when IDF entered neighborhoods in the city to arrest individuals wanted for terrorism overnight, Palestinian media reported early Monday morning. According to the reports, two were moderately injured and taken to the Rafidia Surgical Hospital in Nablus.

إصابة شابين واعتقال آخرين خلال مواجهات ومداهمات بالضفةالضفة الغربية المحتلة - صفاأصيب شابان واعتقل عدد من المواطنين خلال حملات دهم شنتها قوات الاحتلال، فجر اليوم الاثنين، في مناطق متفرقة من الضفة الغربية المحتلة.https://t.co/GEdFPG9WQN pic.twitter.com/VxOfelXjZJ — وكالة صفا (@SafaPs) August 1, 2022

According to the reports, In Nablus, the IDF arrested Based al-Aghbar.

متابعة| قوات الاحتلال تعتقل الشاب باسم الأغبر عقب اقتحام منزل عائلته في حي خلة العامود شرق نابلس. pic.twitter.com/FYdZjH10os — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) August 1, 2022

According to the reports, IDF also arrested Rizk Halayka from the town of Ash-Shuyukh and Jamal Abu Al-Jadayel from the town of Al-Samo', both near Hebron.

مصادر محلية: قوات الاحتلال تعتقل الأسير المحرر رزق حلايقة عقب اقتحام منزله في بلدة الشيوخ شمال مدينة الخليل. pic.twitter.com/oXSDzUnMmJ — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) August 1, 2022

Also near Hebron, in the town of Surif, IDF arrested Khaled Ghunaimat and Majdi and Marwan Abu Fara, according to the reports.

The reports also indicated that a man named Thaer Wajdi Safi was arrested from the Ramallah area.