IDF, US Navy launch joint exercise in Red Sea

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 1, 2022 18:20

The IDF and US Navy launched a joint exercise in the Red Sea on Monday, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

Sa'ar 5 and Sa'ar 4.5 missile ships are taking part in the maneuver alongside ships and fueling vessels from the US Navy's Fifth Fleet. The four-day maritime exercise focuses on focuses on mission planning, maritime interdiction and other drills at sea, according to the US Navy.

Lapid to interview IDF chief of staff candidates on Tuesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/01/2022 06:30 PM
France calls for more Ukraine grain exports by ship
By REUTERS
08/01/2022 05:37 PM
Pelosi to visit Taiwan on Tuesday- report
By REUTERS
08/01/2022 05:19 PM
Russia bars entry to 39 British politicians, businessmen, journalists
By REUTERS
08/01/2022 05:11 PM
Russia propose ban on citizens of 'unfriendly countries' to adopt
By REUTERS
08/01/2022 04:09 PM
Iran says it arrested Bahai for spying for Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/01/2022 03:39 PM
IDF prevents drug smuggling over Egypt border into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/01/2022 02:50 PM
Israel Police chief Shabtai visits Morocco
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/01/2022 10:14 AM
Sudan reports first confirmed Monkeypox case - ministry
By REUTERS
08/01/2022 07:41 AM
Five lightly and moderately injured in car accident in the West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/01/2022 02:09 AM
Algeria's president says interested in joining BRICS group
By REUTERS
08/01/2022 12:11 AM
OPEC sec.-gen. says Russia's membership in OPEC+ is vital for success
By REUTERS
07/31/2022 10:58 PM
Wildfire in France burns 620 acres; four firefighters injured
By REUTERS
07/31/2022 08:53 PM
Homes evacuated amid fires in southern Golan Heights
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2022 06:41 PM
Two dead as UN forces open fire at border post in Congo
By REUTERS
07/31/2022 05:45 PM
