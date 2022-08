Griner sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia

A Russian court on Thursday sentenced US basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison on drugs charges, after finding her guilty of narcotics possession and smuggling for bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into Russia.

A Russian state prosecutor had requested 9.5 years in prison for Griner, who said in her closing remarks that bringing the cartridges into Russia had been "an honest mistake"

Griner was also fined 1 million roubles ($16,000).

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the sentencing of basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison on drugs charges in Russia was "unacceptable" and called on Moscow to release her immediately.

"Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney," Biden said in a statement.