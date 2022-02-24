Russia Ukraine War: Live updates

Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorized what he called a special military operation in the east.

Shortly after Putin spoke in a televised address on Russian state TV, explosions could be heard in the pre-dawn quiet of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Gunfire rattled near the capital's main airport, the Interfax news agency said.

Thursday, February 24

7:26 a.m. - Biden says US, allies will impose severe sanctions on Russia

US President Joe Biden said he briefed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a phone call on Wednesday night on steps the United States is taking to rally international condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Biden said the United States and its allies and partners will be imposing severe sanctions on Russia and will continue to provide support and assistance to Ukraine.

7:25 a.m. - Germany's Scholz says dark day for Europe after unjustified Russian attack on Ukraine



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned on Thursday Russia's attack on Ukraine as an unjustified and flagrant breach of international law and said Berlin would consult its partners in the Group of Seven (G7), NATO and the European Union.

"This is a terrible day for Ukraine and a dark day for Europe," Scholz said in a statement.

7:21 a.m. - President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction - Johnson

"I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelenskyy to discuss next steps," said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. "President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine. The UK and our allies will respond decisively."

7:08 a.m. - Russian missile strikes hit Ukrainian infrastructure, border guards, says Zelenskiy



President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Russia had carried out missile strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure and the country's border guards, and that explosions had been heard in many cities.

He said that martial law had been declared across the country and that he had spoken by phone to U.S. President Joe Biden.

In a separate statement, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said the purpose of Russia's military operation was to destroy the Ukrainian state.

7:07 a.m. - Air raid sirens sound in Kyiv

Air raid sirens sounded in Kyiv on Thursday morning.

7:01 a.m. - Russian-backed separatists attack Ukraine-controlled town - Interfax

Russian-backed separatists said on Thursday they had launched an offensive on the Ukrainian-controlled town of Shchastia in the Luhansk province, Russia's Interfax news agency said, as Russia started a military operation in Ukraine.

6:51 a.m. - Russia says it is targeting Ukraine's military infrastructure

Russia is targeting Ukraine's military infrastructure, air defense, and air forces with high-precision weapons and is not attacking Ukrainian cities, Russia's RIA news agency cited the Russian defense ministry as saying on Thursday.

Kyiv has said Moscow has launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine, with military command centers in a number of cities hit by missiles.