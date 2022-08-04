Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said there are plans for three ships to set out from Ukrainian ports on Friday under the deal to unblock the country's grain exports, his ministry said on Thursday.

Akar also said an empty ship was expected to head towards Ukraine after being inspected in Istanbul. The statement said Akar had held talks with Ukraine's defense and infrastructure ministers to discuss the situation around grain deliveries.

