Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev held a situational assessment on Saturday with Israel Police Chief Kobi Shabtai and other police and ministry officials in light of Operation Breaking Dawn.

Bar Lev was briefed on the recruitment of reserve forces to the Israel Border Police as well as on preparations in Jerusalem ahead of Tisha Be'Av, which begins Saturday night.

"Israel Police's main goal is to ensure the internal quiet within Israel remains," Bar Lev tweeted. The public security minister also reaffirmed that Israel's capital will function as normal amid "fake news spread by terror organizations on social media."