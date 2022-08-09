Loud explosions heard near Russian military airbase in Crimea

Three local witnesses told Reuters they had heard loud explosions and seen black smoke rising from the direction of a Russian military air base at Novofedorivka on the annexed Crimean peninsula on Tuesday.

Videos purportedly captured at the scene, some of them posted on social media and shot from nearby tourist beaches, showed a plume of smoke. The videos could not immediately be verified.

At least 12 explosions of varying intensity were heard in the course of a minute around 15:30 p.m. local time (1230 GMT), two witnesses said. Three were particularly loud, triggering sparks and smoke.

Around 30 minutes later, one more blast, described by witnesses as the loudest of all, triggered two more plumes of smoke and dust. In the nearby town of Saky, sirens blared.

Russia's defense ministry said an explosion at a Russian military airbase in Crimea on Tuesday had been caused by a detonation of aviation ammunition, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Russian Sukhoi Su-25 Frogfoot ground-attack planes perform during the Aviadarts military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015 (Illustrative). (credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS)

The head of the Crimea Health Department says that five people, including one child, have been injured by the blast, the state-owned news agency TASS reported.

It said there had been no attack, and no military equipment had been damaged.

Locals reported congestion on roads leading away from the coast.

Russia and Crimea

Russia for decades leased the naval port of Sevastopol, home of its Black Sea Fleet, from Kyiv, but in 2014 annexed the entire peninsula from Ukraine in a move not recognized by most other countries.

Crimea has so far been spared the intense bombardment and artillery combat that have taken place in other areas of eastern and southern Ukraine since Feb. 24, when President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian armed forces into Ukraine - including some based in the peninsula.