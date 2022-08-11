The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Two Israelis killed in road accident in England

A man in his 80s and a woman in her 30s were declared dead at the scene of a hit-and-run road accident in Ramsgate, England.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 11, 2022 11:57

Updated: AUGUST 11, 2022 12:33
British police officers stand watch at crime scene (photo credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS)
British police officers stand watch at crime scene
(photo credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS)

Two Israelis have been killed in a suspected hit-and-run road accident in Ramsgate, England, ZAKA International said in a statement on Thursday morning.

ZAKA's international hotline received a report of Israeli fatalities in the English town of Ramsgate after a car veered off the road and into a group of pedestrians on Wednesday night.

So what happened? 

According to initial reports in British media, a car veered off the road and crashed into a group of five people, all members of the same family. 

A man in his 80s and a woman in her 30s were declared dead at the scene, and a young girl was seriously injured and is being treated at an unnamed London hospital. A man in his 40s and a young boy both sustained minor injuries.

A 30-year-old man from Ramsgate has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving as well as on suspicion of leaving the scene of a collision. Ramsgate Police are appealing to the public for witnesses to the event and to local businesses to provide CCTV footage of the scene.

The Foreign Ministry has confirmed that they had received details of the accident and that consul head Sima Duvdevani was in contact with the victims' families.

This is a developing story.



