The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Israeli music icon Zvika Pick passes away, age 72

Zvika Pick was a revolutionary musician and the first real Israeli rock artist.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 14, 2022 13:02

Updated: AUGUST 14, 2022 14:32
Zvika Pick (photo credit: Moshe Shai/Flash90)
Zvika Pick
(photo credit: Moshe Shai/Flash90)

Israeli singer and musician Zvika Pick has passed away at the age of 72, Hebrew media reported on Sunday afternoon.

Pick was known to many as the "king of Israeli pop" after he rose to fame during the 1970s, when he was voted Israeli male singer of the year.

Named Henrik at birth, Pick was born in 1949 in Poland. In the first eight years of his life, Pick learned music with an emphasis on classics and the piano.

At the age of eight, the Picks made aliyah and Pick's name was changed from Henrik to Zvika. When the family arrived in Israel, he continued his musical studies at the Ramat Gan conservatory.

As a teenager, Pick was a member of a band named The Echos, but he didn't sing because his friends told him he sounded funny when he sang. As part of the band, he only played the piano and guitar.

Zvika Pick. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Zvika Pick. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A few years later, Pick was offered to star in the Israeli production of Hair. Even though he didn't like the role, he took it and became a teen favorite overnight.

Pick's musical career

Following the success of the musical, the CBS record company made him an offer, and he released his first album This is My Way. He was not happy with the result, however, so he left CBS and became an independent artist by 1972. He continued to produce four independent albums over the next six years.

In 1978, Pick released his record-breaking album Music which revolutionized Israeli music.

Pick was considered the first Israeli rock artist, and his music was initially not accepted by critics at the time.

In the last 40 years, his music evolved and changed in a number of directions, but he was always the king of pop in Israel.

Four years ago, Pick suffered a stroke on a flight from London to Tel Aviv. Since the stroke, there was much speculation regarding his health, especially when he canceled two concerts in two months in May and June of this year.

Following the announcement of his passing, many people were quick to honor him and what he did for Israel. Many Israeli politicians mourned his passing, among them President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

"Zvika Pick renewed the Israeli cultural view and revolutionized it," said Herzog. "His music made its way into everyone's hearts as words in songs and became an inseparable part of the soundtrack of our lives. His outstanding talent as a creator bore Israel beautiful cultural fruit.

"He was so Israeli and deeply connected our rich past roots, and at the same time, he reflected the beauty of Israel to the whole world. His voice and his words will continue to play in our loving ears for years to come. My condolences to his family and his many fans."

"Zvika Pick sang "music makes its way into the hear" - a line that perfectly describes his songs and tunes that made their way into Israeli culture," said Lapid.



Tags culture music israeli singer death
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel decides: No more American and Canadian medical students

AFFILIATED WITH BGU’s Medical School, Assuta Ashdod is helping to train Israel’s next generation of physicians
2

LIVE BLOG: Biden welcomes ceasefire, calls for investigation of civilian casualties

A picture shows rockets being fired by Islamic Jihad toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, on August 6, 2022
3

After new Gaza strike, Israel says it has killed all Islamic Jihad leaders

A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City toward Israel, on August 6, 2022.
4

United Airlines pilots refuse to fly to Israel, cite fictitious curfew

A United Airlines passenger jet taxis at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019.
5

Moscow warns of end to Russia-US relations if assets seized

Russian and US state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by