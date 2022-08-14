Man drives into barricade near US Capitol, shoots himself - report

A man set his car on fire, drove into a barricade near the US Capitol and started shooting indiscriminately before shooting himself early Sunday morning, according to PBS NewsHour correspondent Lisa Desjardins.

I'm told the barricade rammed was at 2nd and East Capitol and it was up, in the raised position (so as to stop a vehicle). One source says the man killed himself on the east front area of the Capitol. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) August 14, 2022

The background of the incident was as of yet unclear.