The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

UN Secretary-General will travel to Ukraine later this week

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 16, 2022 19:28

Updated: AUGUST 16, 2022 20:04

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ukraine on Thursday, a UN spokesman said, and on Friday visit the Black Sea port of Odesa, where grain exports have resumed under an UN-brokered deal.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday that Guterres would meet Zelensky in Lviv in western Ukraine and discuss the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, along with finding a political solution to the conflict with Russia.

Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other for shelling near the eastern Ukraine nuclear plant, which Russian forces took over in the early stages of their Feb. 24 invasion. The plant is still being operated by Ukrainian technicians. Read full story

The United Nations has said it can help facilitate a visit by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors to Zaporizhzhia from Kyiv, but Russia said any mission going through Ukraine's capital was too dangerous.

On Saturday, Guterres will visit the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul, which is made up of Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN officials overseeing the Black Sea exports of Ukraine grain and fertilizer.

Three Black Sea ports were unblocked last month under a deal between Moscow and Kyiv, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, making it possible to send hundreds of thousands of tonnes of Ukrainian grain to buyers. The United Nations said the deal aims to ease a worsening global food crisis. Read full story



Tags Zelenskyy Headline
Iran identifies first case of monkeypox
By REUTERS
08/16/2022 06:05 PM
'Apartheid' not true description of Israeli-Palestinian conflict -Scholz
By REUTERS
08/16/2022 05:46 PM
Lebanese man who held up a bank, released without charges
By REUTERS
08/16/2022 05:33 PM
New outpost established by Haredim in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2022 03:27 PM
Israeli man falls to his death while on a trip in Ecuador
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2022 02:30 PM
Two military gravestones vandalized in Mount of Olives cemetery
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2022 10:40 AM
Pelosi's visit to Taiwan was a 'thoroughly planned provocation' - Putin
By REUTERS
08/16/2022 10:23 AM
Five more grain ships leave Ukrainian ports
By REUTERS
08/16/2022 08:45 AM
Break the Wave: IDF arrests 12 West Bank suspects, confiscates weapons
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2022 08:28 AM
China sanctions 7 Taiwanese officials for supporting Taiwan independence
By REUTERS
08/16/2022 05:32 AM
Iran submits response to EU draft of nuclear deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2022 01:38 AM
Labor Party to oppose MK wage hike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/15/2022 09:23 PM
Pentagon chief tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms
By REUTERS
08/15/2022 07:51 PM
Israeli drowns in the Sinai Peninsula
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/15/2022 06:28 PM
Hunger-striking Palestinian prisoner's release appeal rejected - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/15/2022 05:19 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by