The IDF will reinforce the infrastructure of Joseph's Tomb, in Nablus, to protect it from being damaged after a number of violent incidents took place in the West Bank holy site in recent months, KAN News reported.

In coordination with the Palestinian Authority, Israeli security forces entered the tomb earlier in August to examine the site and prepare for its reinforcement, the report also noted.

On Wednesday night, in another coordinated visit by the IDF, Palestinians opened fire at the Israeli forces and violent clashes broke out.

In another incident in June, Palestinian gunmen opened fire at Jewish worshipers at Joseph’s Tomb, sparking a gun battle in which IDF Samaria Regional Brigade commander Col. Roi Zweig was wounded.