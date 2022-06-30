Three wounded in shooting at Joseph's Tomb

Three people praying at Joseph's Tomb in Nablus were lightly injured early on Thursday morning when a gunman opened fire on them, according to Israeli media.

The wounded were reportedly evacuated for medical treatment and IDF forces evacuated the rest of the worshipers.

Israeli security forces arrive at Joseph's Tomb after 3 people were injured in a shooting, June 30, 2022. (Source: Courtesy)

Samaria Regional Council comments

"Thousands of people entered Joseph's Tomb tonight." Samaria Regional Council statement

According to N12, the Samaria Regional Council said that "Thousands of people entered Joseph's Tomb tonight. As they entered, terrorists fired at the worshipers. Among those who entered [the tomb] tonight were Samaria Regional Council Chairman Yossi Dagan, Colonel Roi Zweig, Brigadier-General Kobi Heller ... and others. [They were there for] ... the occasion of the celebration of Joseph the Righteous."