Four arrested, illegal weapons confiscated in West Bank raid overnight

Israel Border Police arrested four suspects in possession of large quantities of illegal weapons in the West Bank town of Katanna overnight, the Israel Police Spokespersons Unit reported on Tuesday morning.

Illegal weapons taken from four suspects in the West Bank town of Katanna during a raid, August 23, 2022 (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

During a raid on the suspects' homes, Border Police soldiers seized multiple weapons including .338 sniper bullets, 9mm pistol rounds, 5.56 bullet magazines and magazines designed for Kalashnikov guns. They also seized various components of M16 guns, among other weapons.

The four suspects were all residents of the town and have been transferred for further questioning.