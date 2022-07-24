Israeli forces, Palestinian gunmen clash in Nablus - IDF

Clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinian gunmen have broken out in the city of Nablus in the West Bank, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced early Sunday morning.

Several Palestinian gunmen have reportedly been injured in the clashes.

Violent clashes between @IDF and #Palestinians in Nablus. Palestinians militants injured. Reports indicate the target is a leader of the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade. https://t.co/UZxRvyAvXm — Tzvi Joffre (@TzviJoffre) July 23, 2022

The IDF confirmed this took place amid an operation in the city. The purpose of the operation is unclear, but reports indicate the target may be a leader of the al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigade.

This is a developing story.