Gantz, Bar Lev to open investigation into role of female prison guards

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev have agreed on the establishment of a joint investigation into the conscription of girls into the Israeli Prison Services as prison guards. The decision comes after the slew of allegations regarding the Gilboa Prison pimping affair.

The investigation will re-examine the roles designated for women within the IPS and, if necessary, redefine the characterization and requirements of the positions in accordance with the law.

Until the investigation has concluded, female IPS guards will not be placed alone in the security prisoner wings, and for now, the allocation of IDF conscripts to the IPS will continue as normal.